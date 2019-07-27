Norcross grad Diamond DeShields made a mark immediately on the WNBA All-Star Game festivities.
The first-year all-star and second-year Chicago Sky player won Friday night’s WNBA Skills Challenge in Las Vegas, emerging from a field of eight players in a bracket-style competition. The event features an obstacle course that tests ball handling, passing, agility and 3-point shooting.
DeShields, despite missing all three pass attempts, completed the course in 23.4 seconds when she converted a 3-pointer. That was good enough for a victory by DeShields, who defeated Odyssey Sims and Elizabeth Williams in her first two head-to-head matchups.
“I knew I got behind in the passing, get the balls out quick and knew that if she missed her first 3-point attempt, I’d make mine,” DeShields told the Associated Press. “That’s what happened.”
With the victory, DeShields earned $10,000 for Hoops20-Waterboys, a charity that builds water wells in Africa.