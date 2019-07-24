Norcross grad Diamond DeShields will be one of the competitors this week during WNBA All-Star Friday Night, which will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. by ESPN.
The first-time all-star, in her second pro season with the Chicago Sky, is one of eight participants in Friday’s WNBA Skills Challenge at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The competition features bracket-style races with players on identical obstacle courses that test ball handling, passing, agility and 3-point shooting. The fastest finisher in the head-to-head format advances to the next round of the three-round contest.
Joining DeShields in the Skills Challenge are Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun), Odyssey Sims (Minnesota Lynx), Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky), Sami Whitcomb (Seattle Storm) and Elizabeth Williams (Atlanta Dream).