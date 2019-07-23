Norcross grad Diamond DeShields was selected early in Tuesday’s WNBA All-Star Draft, in which team captains Elena Delle Donne and A’ja Wilson selected their rosters for Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game.
DeShields, in her second year with the Chicago Sky, was the 11th player drafted — the third of 13 reserves selected — in the event, which was televised by ESPN2. The game’s eight starters, joining top vote-getters Delle Donne and Wilson, were divided up in the first round.
The second round featured reserves and DeShields went third to Team Wilson. The first two reserves drafted were Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles and Washington’s Kristi Tolliver.
The WNBA All-Star Game is Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with a live TV broadcast by ABC. It will be played at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Events Center.