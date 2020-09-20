Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, Norcross grad, has been named the 2020 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, the WNBA announced Sunday.
Hamby has been selected as the league’s top reserve for the second season in a row. She is the third player to win the award in back-to-back seasons, joining Allie Quigley (2014 and 2015) and DeWanna Bonner (three in a row from 2009-11).
Hamby received 44 votes from a national panel of 47 sportswriters and broadcasters. Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams received two votes and Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley received one vote. To be eligible for the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Award, a player had to come off the bench in more games than she started.
Coming off the bench in every regular-season appearance, Hamby averaged 13 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.68 steals (tied for sixth in the WNBA) in 28.3 minutes in 22 games. She ranked sixth in the WNBA in field goal percentage (53.9) and third in three-point field goal percentage (47.4).
In her sixth WNBA season, Hamby set career highs in scoring, assists, steals, field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage. She scored at least 20 points three times, grabbed 10 or more rebounds five times and recorded four point-rebound double-doubles.
On the final day of the regular season (Sept. 13), Hamby finished with a season-high 23 points, a career-high eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals as the Aces defeated the Seattle Storm 86-84 to earn the top seed and a double-bye in the WNBA playoffs. Las Vegas (18-4), led by 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player A’ja Wilson and Hamby, is still competing in best-of-five WNBA semifinals vs. the Connecticut Sun.
Hamby, 26, the sixth overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, has spent her entire WNBA career with the Aces’ franchise after a standout collegiate career at Wake Forest University. She holds career averages of 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 179 games (53 starts) in the WNBA.
In honor of being named the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, Hamby will receive $5,150 and a specially designed trophy by Tiffany & Co.
