USC Upstate junior guard Dalvin White, a Norcross grad, was selected as a Big South Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
This is the first player of the week honor for White in his career and he is the first Upstate player to earn the award since Dec. 10, 2018.
White posted career outings against Longwood in back-to-back games this past week. He scored 17 points on Monday night and had a career high with a 20-point outing against the Lancers the following night. Over the two-game series, he averaged 18.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, and shot a team-high 61.9 percent from the field and 64.3 from 3-point range.
