Norcross grad Cooper Stinson played a huge role in the Duke University baseball team’s historic victory Sunday.
The junior pitched six scoreless innings as the ninth-seeded Blue Devils won the first ACC tourney championship in program history with a 1-0 victory over third-seeded North Carolina State. He struck out six and allowed just three hits to shut down the Wolfpack.
Stinson’s best outing of the season helped him earn ACC All-Tournament honors.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Stinson, 3-3 in 14 starts, was the team’s Saturday starter in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, going 3-0 in four starts with an ACC-best 0.42 ERA.
Duke heads to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional. The Blue Devils begin play Friday at noon against No. 3 seed Liberty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.