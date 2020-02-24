Georgia Tech baseball junior Baron Radcliff was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
The Norcross grad hit a key double against Georgia Southern in the come-from-behind victory before racking up two home runs and seven RBI in the sweep over Big Ten defending champion Ohio State. He reached base at a .500 clip, while slugging 1.000.
Radcliff also made stellar play after stellar play in the outfield, including a diving snag in shallow right field that would’ve cost runs had he not been able to make the play.
For the entire week, Radcliff finished hitting .357 with five hits overall as well as a perfect fielding percentage.
