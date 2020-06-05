Norcross grad and pro golfer Bailey Tardy returned to competition this week with a tie for third in the Colorado Women’s Open at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.
The two-time Georgia Bulldogs All-American carded successive under-par rounds of 68, 70 and 67 to finish play at 11-under 205, five strokes off the pace of winner Jennifer Kupcho. She was 4 under through 14 holes of her final round on Friday and pulled within three strokes of Kupcho with four holes remaining, but could not close the gap further.
Tardy, a member of the Symetra Tour, played in the first event of the Symetra season before the coronavirus stopped play. She had a pair of top-10 finishes in 2019, her rookie year.
