Norcross grad Bailey Tardy, a former Georgia Bulldogs All-American, earned her LPGA Tour card with an impressive performance in the grueling, eight-round LPGA Tour Q Series.

Tardy, 26, finished second at the final stage of the Tour’s Q-Series on Sunday to earn her card for the 2023 season. She completed the event at a combined 27 under, posting six rounds in the 60s and closing with a 7-under 65.

