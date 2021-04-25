Bailey Tardy broke through with the first win of her professional golf career Saturday.
The former Norcross star finished the inaugural Copper Rock Championship in Hurricane, Utah, with a 2-under-par 70 to cap a three-stroke victory. She shot a 66 in the first round before closing with back-to-back 70s for her initial win on the Symetra Tour, the LPGA Tour’s feeder tour.
“I am super excited; this has been three years coming,” Tardy, who turned pro in January 2019, said in a Symetra Tour interview after the tournament. “Last year I came so close and to finally come out on top means a lot. Having my mom out here on the bag, it’s a familiar face and someone to joke around with. She doesn’t know a whole lot about golf so it’s nice to have her to lighten the mood. On No. 16, I think I had to go to the bathroom, and she asked, ‘What do you want to eat for dinner tonight?’ I said, ‘I am out here trying to win a tournament.’ She really takes the pressure off and reminds me I am out here to have fun.”
Tardy, one of nine golfers in the field who finished under par, made only seven cuts in 22 starts during her 2019 rookie season on the Symetra Tour, but earned the Symetra Rising Star award in 2020 after making nine cuts with four top-10 finishes in 10 tournaments last year. Her best finish was second in the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship at Battle Creek Country Club after shooting 72, 67 and 66.
Her big season almost netted the former University of Georgia All-American an LPGA Tour card, but she fell a mere $343 short of a promotion to the world’s top tour. She had $41,380 in earnings last year and finished sixth on the money list.
“After the Tour Championship I was kind of heartbroken,” Tardy said after the win, when asked about her 2020 season. “I took a six-week break from Thanksgiving to January. I just needed to reset. Every time I went to the golf course I was thinking about shots I should have or could have hit differently or putts I could have made and I wasn’t getting much practice done. I took that time to focus on myself and my mental game and how to better myself for the 2021 season and I think I have done a pretty good job.”
Tardy’s victory brought a $30,000 check and sent the 24-year-old up to the No. 4 spot in the Race for the Card standings for total season earnings.
