Alex_Stewart_web copy.jpg

Alex Stewart

Norcross grad Alex Stewart was promoted to assistant women’s basketball coach at Auburn University, Tigers head coach Johnnie Harris announced Tuesday.

Stewart served as Auburn's director of basketball operations the past two seasons.

Recommended for you

See where Gwinnett County schools rank among U.S. News and World Report's Best High Schools in Georgia for 2023

See where Gwinnett County schools rank among U.S. News and World Report's Best High Schools in Georgia for 2023

Led by the Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology, which ranks No. 1 in the state and No. 19 in the nation, U.S. News and World Report's 2023 list of the BEST GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOLS includes 12 Gwinnett County public high schools ranked in the top 55 in the state. Click for more.See where Gwinnett County schools rank among U.S. News and World Report's Best High Schools in Georgia for 2023

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.