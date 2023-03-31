NORCROSS — Norcross completed a perfect run to the Region 7-AAAAAAA girls soccer title with a 10-0 win over Duluth in Thursday’s Rivals Cup match.
The Blue Devils, ranked No. 6 in Class AAAAAAA, finish the regular season with a 13-3 record and a 6-0 mark in region play. They earned a No. 1 seed for the upcoming state playoffs.
“I’m so incredibly proud of the girls for their hard work, drive, attitude and open-mindedness this season, especially with a new coaching staff,” first-year Norcross girls coach Laura Freeman said. “The whole team set our goals at the start of the season and the girls have given me their all every practice, film session and game and it's paid off. We moved some people around, tried some different things and learned from our mistakes along the way.
“I’m forever grateful for my assistant Austin Kulp and for all of the girls. They are so talented and want to be here having fun while being competitive, which is all I can ask for. We're excited to keep working hard to go far in playoffs.”
Cameron Martin scored four of Norcross’ goals, and Gianna Vescovo scored three, while Mary Ratcliff, Ava Ramos and Danielle Henry had a goal each. Mia Obregon, Hannah Gartin, Ava Anderson, Vescovo and Ratcliff had assists.
Goalkeepers Sophie Katz and Lea Smith shared the shutout.
