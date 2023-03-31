4995783422606811393.jpg
NORCROSS — Norcross completed a perfect run to the Region 7-AAAAAAA girls soccer title with a 10-0 win over Duluth in Thursday’s Rivals Cup match.

The Blue Devils, ranked No. 6 in Class AAAAAAA, finish the regular season with a 13-3 record and a 6-0 mark in region play. They earned a No. 1 seed for the upcoming state playoffs.

