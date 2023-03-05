ATLANTA — The experience of the Norcross girls basketball team paid dividends Saturday afternoon in their Class AAAAAAA semifinals matchup against Buford.
After struggling on both ends of the court for much of the first half, it was only a matter of time before the veteran Blue Devils found the winning recipe and got the upper hand on the young, inexperienced Wolves.
“I knew it would take a half for the kids to get used to what they were seeing with Buford’s pressure,” Norcross head coach Ashley Luke Clanton said. “Going in down three at the half, I felt pretty good about it. We’ve been there before.”
Everything went right for the Blue Devils in the second half.
They held the Wolves to just 17 points and on offense, exposed Gene Durden’s full-court press more times than not on their way to a big 58-46 win to get back to the state championship game for the second year in a row.
The Blue Devils will face off against No. 1 ranked Brookwood Saturday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. in Macon, where they will be looking to defend their 2022 state title.
“This is the Final Four,” Luke Clanton said. “It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be close. It’s all just a matter of how you close it out. And it’s kind of been what we’ve done anyway. We kind of pull out later in the third and fourth quarter.”
A lot of the Blue Devils’ first-half struggles were a direct result of Ava Grace Watson, who scored 16 of the Wolves’ 29 points. The junior was virtually unguardable in the first half, but the second half was a very different story.
With senior Kayla Lindsey serving as the primary defender of Watson, the Blue Devils held her to just seven points on 3 of 14 shooting in the second half. The rest of the team combined to score just 10 points in the second half.
“Obviously, that’s what you have to do in order to stop them,” Luke Clanton said in regards to slowing down Watson. “Kayla has guarded some phenomenal players throughout her four years here. She was guarding Raven (Johnson) from Westlake as a freshman, so it’s common to her. We know we have an answer when we play somebody as good as her.”
Early on, though, Watson and the Wolves had the upper hand.
The Wolves used a 9-2 run behind four points from Watson, a corner 3-pointer from Taylor Romano and an And-1 from Betty Nguyen to take a 13-6 lead with 1:43 in the first quarter.
By the start of the second quarter, the Blue Devils had erased the lead and trailed by just one point, 13-12 after two Tweedy Charlton layups and a Markiesa Lancaster layup.
Midway through the second quarter, the Blue Devils regained only their second of the game, 19-18, after a pair of free throws from Jania Akins.
Watson answered back with a 3-pointer to give the Wolves the lead back, 21-19, and by the 1:05 mark, they had built their lead back out to seven points, 27-20.
The 9-1 run was sparked by Watson, who scored seven of the Wolves’ nine points.
A 3-pointer from Cate Sidey cut the deficit to four points with 45 seconds remaining in the half, but Watson answered right back with another basket.
An entertaining second quarter ended with a big 3-pointer from Akins and that sent the game into halftime with the Wolves leading by three points, 29-26.
Refocused coming out of halftime, the Blue Devils opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run to grab a 33-29 lead.
After failing to score for the first four minutes of the third quarter, Watson finally got the Wolves on the board with a layup to cut the Blue Devils’ lead to two points.
But the Blue Devils only got stronger from there.
The Blue Devils led by as many as eight points before eventually taking a 41-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
After scoring 16 points in the first half, the Blue Devils held Watson to just two points in the third quarter. Charlton scored six points in the quarter while Kayla Lindsey scored five to give the Blue Devils all of the momentum heading into the fourth quarter.
After getting the lead early in the third quarter, the Blue Devils never relinquished it.
The Wolves were able to trim the deficit to four points following a floater from Nguyen, but from there the Blue Devils pulled away for good.
Charlton drilled a wide-open 3-pointer with 3:30 left to put the Blue Devils up 47-40 and then they went to work beating the Wolves' full-court press. Back-to-back baskets against the press extended their lead to 11 points with under three minutes left.
After struggling early on with Buford’s press, Luke Clanton said they did a much better job of it in the second half.
“Early on, we played a little too fast,” Luke Clanton said. “Our spacing wasn’t great. We had to talk about that. We wanted to stretch them out and once we kind of pulled that post kid really far, we got a few gimmes, which in a game like this, is very nice. I thought the kids did a good job of navigating.”
Charlton led the Blue Devils in scoring with 19 points while Akins (12 points) and Lancaster (10 points) both joined her in double figures. Watson finished with a game-high 23 points for the Wolves.
With another trip to Macon set to take place, Luke Clanton said they hope to do a better job enjoying the journey and soaking it in better than they did last year.
“I don’t think you ever process it until a good month after,” Luke Clanton said. “But this time, I think we need to do a better job of enjoying it. Last year, we were kind of uptight because it was new. Now, it’s kind of like, let's enjoy the process and have fun. It’s not an easy thing to do. These are tough games and everyone is coming out to play hard.”
