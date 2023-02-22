NORCROSS — Norcross head coach Ashley Luke Clanton knew her girls basketball team would get a great test against Collins Hill in their Class AAAAAAA first-round playoff game Wednesday night.
The Eagles came into the House of Blue with one of the better resumés in the state for a No. 4 seed in the state tournament. And in the early stages of the game, they gave the defending state champion Blue Devils some challenges.
But it was only a matter of time before the Blue Devils found their stride, built a double-digit lead and never looked back en route to a 65-41 win to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
“I thought it was a good first-round game,” Clanton said. “First-round games, you just never know what you’re going to get. So I thought they handled themselves well. We respected the fact that (Collins Hill) can get to the basket, so we worked hard on making sure that we weren’t giving up the middle. The kids did a nice job of that.”
The first half was very quietly dominated by the Blue Devils.
After holding the Eagles to just 10 points on three made shots in the opening quarter, the Blue Devils stepped it up another notch in the second.
Their 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter quickly turned into a double-digit lead early in the second after a layup from Tweedy Charlton. By halftime, their lead had ballooned to 18 points, 35-17.
Jania Akins was dominant in the first half for the Blue Devils, scoring 16 points to lead all scorers.
While it would have been easy to take their foot off the gas heading into the third quarter with an 18-point lead, Clanton said she made sure her team was focused and ready to play in the second half.
“It’s nice getting a little breathing room so you’re not sitting there sweating all game,” Clanton said. “But when you step into halftime, the tendency is for kids to say, ‘oh we’re up 20. We’re just going to coast through the second half.’ So we tried to make sure that we addressed that and that we knew we still had a second-half battle. Collins Hill was going to come after us and we had to be ready to scratch and claw and keep playing hard.”
And just like Clanton anticipated, the Eagles came out ready to score in the third quarter. They came within one point of matching their halftime point total in the third, scoring 16 points. But the Blue Devils were able to match the Eagles shot for shot.
Akins knocked down two of her five three-pointers in the third quarter and Kayla Lindsey chipped in with five points to help the Blue Devils maintain their double-digit lead.
By the end of the third quarter, their lead had only shrunk by one point, 50-33.
“We gave up too many points in the second half, but we scored the ball well,” Clanton said. “Anything they came at us with, we were able to come back with. That made it a little bit easier.”
With any hopes of a comeback thwarted in the third quarter, the Blue Devils put together another good quarter, scoring 15 and holding the Eagles to eight. Their lead remained over 20 points for the last five minutes before going on to win the game by 24.
Akins finished her night with 25 points and Charlton joined her in double figures with 10. Lindsey (9 points), Cadence Peterson (8 points), Mariyah Valrie (6 points) and Markiesa Lancaster (5 points) all performed well in the win.
“She shot the ball well,” Clanton said of Akins. “The kids share the ball well and they did that tonight. It’s fun basketball to watch. They had the confidence to put it in the bucket. You had some kids score big that usually score big, but I thought everybody else did a really nice job of doing their jobs.”
The Eagles were led by freshman Kaleigh Heywood, who scored 16 points. Paris Fillingame chipped in with 12 points.
With the win, the Blue Devils will play host to Lambert in the second round of the playoffs. Lambert beat North Cobb 52-38 Wednesday night to advance.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Collins Hill at Norcross boys basketball in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Feb. 22, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Collins Hill at Norcross Boys Basketball, Class AAAAAAA Playoffs, First Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.