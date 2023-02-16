DULUTH — Norcross didn’t have an answer for Peachtree Ridge’s Sanaa Tripp, but it had an answer for everyone else Wednesday night in the Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball championship game.
Tripp poured in a game-high 27 points for the Lions, but that was all the offense they could muster against a stingy Blue Devil defense that allowed just nine points from the rest of the team.
On offense, the Blue Devils grabbed a lead late in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a dominant 57-36 win to claim their second straight region championship.
Veronaye Charlton and Jania Akins each scored 18 points for the Blue Devils, who completed a three-game sweep of the Lions this season. The Blue Devils beat the Lions twice in the regular season, 49-26 and 51-38 to get the No. 1 seed heading into the region tournament.
The region championship victory will give the Blue Devils a No. 1 seed in the upcoming state playoffs where they will look to defend their Class AAAAAAA state championship from one season ago.
“The kids are prepared,” Norcross head coach Ashley Luke Clanton said. “I feel like they’ve had a good season. When things haven’t gone right, they’ve been able to pay attention and be able to fix them. I think they’re situated pretty well here. It just comes down to how competitive, how do you rise to the occasion and how lucky you get.”
The Lions put up a great fight against the Blue Devils early on.
Tripp gave the Lions an 8-7 lead with just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter after burning a midrange jumper, but the Blue Devils ended the final 1:19 strong.
Akins started a 7-0 run to end the quarter and ended it with a corner three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Blue Devils a 14-8 lead. Akins and Charlton combined to score 12 of the Blue Devils’ 14 points in the quarter.
Clanton said it was only a matter of time before her team figured out how to attack the Lions in the early stages of the game.
“The beginning of the game is just kind of giving the girls some spacing room to get their footing and to feel things out,” Clanton said. “Once they get their feet under them and get things sorted, they do a nice job. They’re going to play hard all the time, so it’s just a matter of time. They did a nice job tonight.”
Their momentum carried over into the second quarter and they quickly turned their 7-0 run into a 13-0 run after Charlton converted a layup to give the Blue Devils their first double-digit lead of the game 19-8.
Tripp then took over 3:36 of play, scoring five points and dishing out an assist to Aaliyah Hunt to cut the Norcross lead to four points, 19-15 with two minutes left in the half.
But just like the first quarter, the Blue Devils ended strong and used a 7-2 run to take a 26-17 lead into the break.
Akins and Charlton combined to score 22 of the Blue Devils’ 26 points in the first half while Tripp was responsible for 11 of the Lions’ 17.
Things only got better for the Blue Devils in the second half.
They quickly regained a double-digit lead and began to pull away even further late in the third quarter. Markiesa Lancaster drilled a three-pointer assisted by Akins to give the Blue Devils a 38-23 lead and by the end of the third quarter, they led 43-28.
They built a 20-point lead early in the fourth quarter after a Charlton floater in the paint and went on to win the game by 21 points.
The Lions only connected on five field goals in the second half, four of which came from Tripp. The junior scored 16 of the Lions’ 19 second-half points.
The Blue Devils will now wait and see who they will host next week in the first round of the playoffs. The Lions will also host a first-round playoff game after locking up a No. 2 seed for the state tournament.
North girls 56, Duluth 39
DULUTH — North Gwinnett's girls beat host Duluth 56-39 Wednesday for third place in 7-AAAAAAA.
Brittany Pena Rodas (17 points), Caroline Beavin (14 points) and Audrey Loudermilk (12 points) led the victory.
