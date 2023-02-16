120A4552.jpg

Norcross' Veronaye Charlton (11) drives to the basket against Peachtree Ridge in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament finals at Duluth on Feb. 15, 2023.

 Colin Hubbard

DULUTH — Norcross didn’t have an answer for Peachtree Ridge’s Sanaa Tripp, but it had an answer for everyone else Wednesday night in the Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball championship game.

Tripp poured in a game-high 27 points for the Lions, but that was all the offense they could muster against a stingy Blue Devil defense that allowed just nine points from the rest of the team.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.