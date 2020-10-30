NORCROSS — Unbeaten Norcross seized control in a big first half and defeated visiting Discovery 47-14 in Region 7-AAAAAAA football Friday night.
The Blue Devils, 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the region, led 21-0 after a quarter and 41-7 at halftime. Discovery falls to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Mason Kaplan threw three first-half touchdown passes, including 38- and 49-yarders to Zion Alexander. He also hit Trey Goodman for a 10-yard score. Kaleb Jackson (four rushes, 98 yards) had a 14-yard scoring run, Michael Porter had a 1-yard TD run and Javan Brown threw an 8-yard TD pass to Nakai Poole in the third quarter.
The defense also got in on the first half scoring when Jalen Garner returned a fumble 60 yards for a score. Discovery’s only first-half score came from its defense when J.J. Hawkins returned an interception off a tipped pass 35 yards for a score.
The Titans’ defense also got points in the second half on a 70-yard fumble return for a TD by Jordan Farrell.
