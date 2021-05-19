Norcross freshman Jahki Howard was among the selections for the upcoming USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp at Strake Jesuit Prep in Houston, Texas.
The event is scheduled for May 27-30. The roster was picked by the USA Basketball Development National Team Committee.
Ten high school sophomores and 14 high school freshmen were named to the final minicamp roster.
Howard, a 6-foot-6 guard, earned All-Region 7-AAAAAAA second-team honors last season for the Blue Devils’ state playoff team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.