Norcross had another strong finish on National Signing Day, upping its class of seniors playing college football to 15.
The Blue Devils, who reached last season’s Class AAAAAAA semifinals, expect to add to that number in the coming weeks as other players accept offers.
The current Norcross class includes defensive back/wide receiver Zion Alexander (East Tennessee State), offensive lineman Quinton Bradford (Concord), running back Jahni Clarke (Valparaiso), linebacker Jalen Garner (Houston), wide receiver D’Andre Golden (Keiser), wide receiver Trey Goodman (Austin Peay), defensive back Josh Graham (Morgan State), offensive lineman Micah Green (Concord), tight end Xavier Herndon (Pikeville), running back Kaleb Jackson (Georgia Military), quarterback Mason Kaplan (Valparaiso), defensive lineman Kameren Lark (Morgan State), defensive lineman Zemetrick Larry (Georgia Military), offensive lineman Tripp Miller (West Georgia) and defensive back Lovelle Williams (Mars Hill).
