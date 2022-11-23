x_MSC6567.jpg

Norcross’s Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon (5) gets ready to clear the ball during Tuesday's game played at Archer High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Norcross senior Florencia Bartholomai announced her commitment to the University of Albany (N.Y.) women’s soccer program Wednesday.

Bartholomai was an all-county and all-region selection last season for the Blue Devils. She was called up in September to Uruguay’s Under-20 Women’s National Team.

