Dunwoody Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Michael Nash
Record: 0-0
Last week: Season opener
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 3-0
Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 42-14
Unbeaten Norcross opens Region 7-AAAAAAA play against a bit of an unknown in Dunwoody, which hasn’t played a game yet because of the DeKalb County School System’s decision to delay fall sports until October for COVID-19 safety reasons. Because of that, the first region game is the first game of the season for the Wildcats, who are coached by Nash, a Shiloh grad. Nash previously coached at Shiloh, as well as North Gwinnett, as an assistant.
The two schools, though roughly nine miles apart down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, have never played in varsity football. Dunwoody, 3-7 last year, is led by quarterback David LeDoyen, an Elon commit.
“It’s tough playing a team you don’t know a whole lot about, but our kids have had a good week of practice,” Maloof said. “We’re preparing like we normally do.”
While Dunwoody is making its 2020 debut, Norcross already has three impressive wins in the bank. After defeating Hillgrove and East Coweta, the Blue Devils rolled past previously unbeaten South Gwinnett last Friday.
Mason Kaplan is off to a great start at quarterback for Norcross, completing 31 of 56 passes for 580 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. His favorite target has been Trey Goodman, who has 12 catches for 285 yards and five scores. Jahni Clarke (29 rushes, 223 yards) and Kaleb Jackson (36 rushes, 164 yards) have split the load in the running game.
Linebackers Jalen Garner and Zakye Barker continue to lead a stingy Norcross defense.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Norcross High School
