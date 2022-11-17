Norcross’ football team took care of Norcross in the Class AAAAAAA first round last week, getting another good game from quarterback A.J. Watkins (21 of 27 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns) and an offense that averages 40.6 points. Lawson Luckie had nine catches for 140 yards and a TD and graded 87 percent with three pancake blocks, while Ethan La Pia led the offensive line with an 89 percent grade and three pancake blocks. Michael Ammons (18 rushes for 54 yards, TD), Antonio Molder (seven rushes for 54 yards), Zion Taylor (six rushes for 43 yards, TD) also stood out on offense last week.
That offense will be challenged by a Milton defense that allows 17.4 points per game. The Eagles have 41 sacks through 11 games led by Will Parton (eight sacks), Owen Phillips (7 1/2 sacks), Caleb Moran (six sacks) and Wyatt Smalley (six sacks).
The Milton offense is solid, but it hasn’t put up huge numbers (averaging 24.1 and it hasn’t scored more than 38 in a single game). Luke Nickel (2,101 passing yards, 18 TDs), Scott Moskowitz (897 rushing yards, 11 TDs), Debron Gatling (60 catches, 754 yards, seven TDs) and Marc Essley II (48 catches, 459 yards, five TDs) are Milton’s top offensive performers.
Norcross’ defense held Mountain View in check in the first round behind Jonathan Mathis (15 tackles), Molder (11 tackles, one pass breakup), Andre Thompson (nine tackles, one QB hurry), Tywan Royal (six tackles, one for loss, two pass breakups) and Lionel Burns (three tackles, three pass breakups).
