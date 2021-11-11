Norcross saw a six-game winning streak end last Friday despite not allowing a touchdown to Archer in a football game that decided the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship. Now it refocuses for the Class AAAAAAA first round and a matchup with Cherokee.
The Blue Devils continued to play excellent defense last week, holding their seventh straight opponent to single digits. Zakye Barker (17 tackles, three for losses, one sack, two QB hurries), Jonathan Mathis (17 tackles, two for losses, one QB hurry), Myles Allen (14 tackles), Bryghton Peters (six tackles, one for loss, five pass breakups) and Sha’Kwan McKnight (10 tackles, one for loss, one QB hurry) stood out last week.
Barker is up to 127 tackles (37 for losses), Mathis has 95 tackles (14 for losses), Allen has 81 stops (11 for losses), Quinton Bance has 63 tackles (20 for losses, 3 1/2 sacks), Jeremiah Willis has 58 stops (24 for losses, 6 1/2 sacks) and McKnight has 57 tackles (17 for losses). Peters has team highs of five interceptions and 17 pass breakups.
The Blue Devils have won three straight first-round games in the state playoffs.
