NORCROSS — For the third consecutive week, Norcross’ football team did not yield a touchdown.
The Blue Devils followed up shutout wins over South Gwinnett and Dunwoody with a 16-3 victory at Meadowcreek to remain undefeated in region play. Norcross (4-2, 2-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA) has now yielded just two field goals in its last 14 quarters of football dating back to halftime of its game against East Coweta.
“It didn’t look like it early in the year but we’ve really been playing good defense all year long,” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said. “As long as the defense keeps playing like they’re playing, we have a chance to win big ballgames. Tonight they did some really good things.”
On a sloppy night with 27 total penalties and two turnovers apiece, the Mustangs (2-4, 1-1) found the first points. They marched over seven minutes on their first possession of the game, eventually culminating in a 41-yard field goal from Brandon Vigil. It stayed that way into the second quarter, when one of the game’s many penalties was a turning point.
Meadowcreek forced an incomplete pass on a fourth-and-13 play, but was called for a roughing the passer penalty that extended the drive. Later in the drive quarterback Javan Brown dropped a 19-yard pass into the end zone for Nakai Poole, who scored for the third time in two region games to put the Blue Devils on the board.
The teams traded defensive stands and drive-killing penalties for the remainder of the first half, and the Blue Devils went into halftime leading 7-3. In a fitting microcosm for the rest of the game, the second half started with a bang on defense.
Norcross pushed Meadowcreek all the way back inside its own 5 on the first possession of the third quarter thanks to two sacks and a penalty. The snap on the ensuing punt sailed over everybody through the back of the end zone to make it 9-3 Norcross.
Meadowcreek’s best opportunity to take the lead came when Kristopher Cassel recovered a fumble at the Norcross 32 midway through the third quarter. It was the first time the Mustangs would have the ball in Norcross territory since the first quarter, and they had an opportunity to jump in front.
After two short runs, an incomplete pass and a sack, the Blue Devils’ defense slammed the door on Meadowcreek’s best chance to score in the second half.
“We were just a little bit anemic offensively,” Meadowcreek head coach Jason Carrera. “We have a really inexperienced offensive line and we have had some quarterback issues. We have to get better offensively if we’re going to win some football games.”
Running back-by-committee was the name of the game for Norcross on offense. Maloof’s team finished with 171 rushing yards from seven different ball carriers, led by A.J. Watkins with 67 yards and Christian Williams with 55 on the ground. Watkins and Williams helped move Norcross into the red zone early in the fourth quarter, where they were facing a fourth-and-2 from the Meadowcreek 11.
This time the ball went to Jonathan Mathis, who moved the chains with a powerful gain of five. On the next snap from the six, he extended Norcross’ lead to two possessions and became the fifth different Blue Devil to score in two games of region play in 2021.
“That’s huge,” Maloof said of his running back depth. “When they’re taking everybody outside of the box and taking away our passing game, we’ve got to establish a running game so we can pull people back in.”
The win makes Norcross 23-1 all-time against Meadowcreek, but this was the second-smallest margin of victory in the history of the series for Norcross. It was the closest the Mustangs have come to pulling an upset since a narrow 24-21 loss in 1993.
“Meadowcreek has improved so much,” Maloof said. “Coach Carrera has done a great job with the program.”
Both teams will stay in region play next week, with Norcross hosting Berkmar and Meadowcreek traveling to Archer.
NORCROSS 16, MEADOWCREEK 3
Norcross 0 7 2 7 — 16
Meadowcreek 3 0 0 0 — 3
FIRST QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Brandon Vigil 41 FG 1:42
SECOND QUARTER
Norcross: Nakai Poole 19 pass from Javan Brown (Drew Duva kick) 7:44
THIRD QUARTER
Norcross: Meadowcreek snap out of end zone for safety 10:03
FOURTH QUARTER
Norcross: Jonathan Mathis 6 rush (Duva kick) 9:55
