DACULA — A basketball program used to celebrating championships claimed another one Sunday night at Dacula High School.
Norcross defeated South Gwinnett 87-78 in overtime to win Legacies Last a Lifetime — the inaugural Gwinnett County alumni basketball tournament — and claim the $5,000 top prize, which it donated to Overcome Your Mental, an organization founded two years ago by former Norcross player E. Victor Nickerson. The group of Blue Devils also earned the right to host the tournament’s second edition and seized bragging rights among its Gwinnett rivals.
Finishing atop the field is familiar for players who hail from a program that has won a Gwinnett-best six boys basketball state championships, all since 2006.
“We had so many people in the Norcross community that poured into me and this is another way to pour in,” said Norcross player Reggie Anderson, now head junior varsity basketball coach at Dacula, where he teaches math. “We can hoop for a cause. ... Also it’s a pride thing, too. Norcross has got to be respected. That’s what me and my classmates wanted, to build a legacy and then everybody’s got to hold their weight.”
Norcross got a stiff test in the finals from South Gwinnett thanks in large part to the prowess of Roberto Gallinat, who has played the past three seasons professionally in Denmark, Italy and Turkey. The 6-foot-3 guard nearly willed his team to victory with a game-high 40 points, including three free throws (after being fouled on a 3-pointer) with 50.7 seconds left in regulation that tied the score at 74, where it stayed after both teams had runners go off the mark in the closing moments of the second half.
In the extra period, the Norcross grads opened with an 11-0 run that included a pair of daggers from long range by tournament MVP Rayshaun Hammonds. His shots followed up consecutive baskets from Marty Johnson and Tim Cameron to begin OT.
“It brought back a lot of memories (to represent Norcross),” said Hammonds, a former Georgia Bulldogs forward who played professionally last season in the Latvian-Estonian League and is headed overseas again this season. “And we just had the mentality we had (at Norcross) under Coach Mac (Jesse McMillan) — defense. Don’t worry about the offense. We’ve got to stop them on defense. That was our main focus, defense, defense. We just took what Coach Mac gave us in high school and brought it here.”
Hammonds and Lance Thomas gave the Norcross team a size presence, while it also got a boost in the opening day of the three-day event when NBA guard Brandon Goodwin joined the group. Khalen Pickett also played key minutes in the tournament as part of a talented group of younger players, who joined older Norcross grads like Anderson, who is 35, and Jason Croly, who is 36.
Anderson was an assistant on Norcross’ 2013 state title team when some of his current alumni teammates like Goodwin, Cameron and Pickett were players.
“We won a state championship together and now I’m not just coaching them, I get to hoop with them,” Anderson said. “My playing days are about over. I’ve got three or four more good years and I’ll hang it up. Right now I just want to lead by example and delegate to the young guys.”
Norcross reached the finals with a 62-55 victory over Berkmar earlier Sunday, while South made the title game with a 64-53 win over Dacula. Grayson, Meadowcreek, Mill Creek and North Gwinnett also fielded alumni teams in the inaugural event, which proved popular for participants and spectators. The tournament was developed by Dacula grad Shay Agboola, whose idea became reality with help from his friends Kevon Tucker, a Dacula alum, and Drew Bollier, a Mountain View alum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.