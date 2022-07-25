20220724_202150.jpg

Norcross grad Reggie Anderson poses with the paycheck replica from Legacies Last a Lifetime, Gwinnett's inaugural alumni basketball tournament that concluded Sunday night at Dacula.

 Will Hammock

DACULA — A basketball program used to celebrating championships claimed another one Sunday night at Dacula High School.

Norcross defeated South Gwinnett 87-78 in overtime to win Legacies Last a Lifetime — the inaugural Gwinnett County alumni basketball tournament — and claim the $5,000 top prize, which it donated to Overcome Your Mental, an organization founded two years ago by former Norcross player E. Victor Nickerson. The group of Blue Devils also earned the right to host the tournament’s second edition and seized bragging rights among its Gwinnett rivals.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

