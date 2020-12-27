Norcross senior Christian Harmon committed Sunday to the Gordon State College baseball program.
Harmon is a right-handed pitcher and shortstop for the Blue Devils. He had 20 hits (five doubles) and pitched 40 innings for Norcross as a sophomore, and had his junior season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
