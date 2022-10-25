Catie Choate’s assault on the Norcross High School swimming record board is expected to continue this season in just about every event.
Most of the records on the board are already hers, and she has a chance to topple at least one more record she doesn’t currently own. One record, the 100 breaststroke, is pretty safe, though.
“Wasn’t she an Olympian?” the senior asked of the current record-holder, Mary Ellen Blanchard.
Blanchard wasn’t an Olympian, but she was one of the nation’s best swimmers as a three-time American record-holder in the breaststroke. Her high school time in the 100-yard breast of 1 minute, 1.80 seconds is not only the Norcross record, it is the oldest all-time Gwinnett record, having held since 1989.
As elite as Blanchard was, it isn’t her name that litters the Norcross record board, where Choate has made an even bigger mark the the former Blue Devils legend.
Choate already boasts school records in the 100 backstroke (53.35), 100 butterfly (54.24), 50 freestyle (24.20), 100 freestyle (51.17) and 200 freestyle (1:53.71). She also on the board as a member of the 200 medley relay (1:50.87).
The last individual school record — other than Blanchard’s lofty 100 breast mark — that doesn’t belong to Choate is the 500 free, so that is a big goal for her senior season.
“I definitely want to improve all my record times,” Choate said. “I like to see improvement.”
The Florida Gators commitment — she officially signs with the Southeastern Conference power in mid-November — will have more chances than usual to lower and topple Norcross records this high school season. Her Dynamo commitments have pulled her away from high school meets on occasion in the past, but she doesn’t see overlapping schedules being as much of an issue this season.
That allows her to be an even bigger leader this season.
“It is a little bit (different) being a senior,” Choate said. “I want to make this last high school season something I will remember. It’s my last high school season ever. It’s something I can tell my kids about. It definitely means a lot more as a senior. I want to give my all and put all my energy into Norcross this year. I want to be a leader since I’m one of the older girls.”
Choate has been a leader in the pool since she joined the high school team as a freshman. She won the state championship in the 100 backstroke her freshman season, and repeated as state champion in that event as a sophomore and a junior. She added a state title in the 100 fly last season, giving her four state titles in her six individual high school races through three seasons.
She broke the state record in the 100 back in prelims at 53.35, then went 53.39 in the finals for her third straight state title in the event. Her coaches and teammates are eager to see how much more Choate can accomplish in her last high school season.
“We are very excited about the upcoming season for both Catie and the rest of the team,” Norcross head coach Frank Pitt said. “Catie has been consistently better from year to year, and she is excited for the season. We have a few records here at Norcross that she has not made hers yet and we hope she will give each one a go. It was awesome that she set a new state record in the backstroke at last year's state championships, and I know she wants to drop that time again. It has been a pleasure to coach her the past three years because she is just a good person without a big ego, and she cares for her teammates on top of it all. It's going to be fun watching her swim this season.”
Choate hopes to make plenty of memories leading up to her last high school meet, the state championships in early February at Georgia Tech.
“It’s a lot of fun (to race at state),” Choate said. “I just like to race and Georgia’s full fo so many fast people. It’s just nice to see where training takes us…. It’s just a really great racing opportunity and the environment there is crazy. State’s one of the best meets.”
