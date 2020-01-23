The Atlanta Hawks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 102-95 on Wednesday night and the best player from Gwinnett County on the court was not the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Lou Williams.
With no disrespect to the South Gwinnett grad's 18 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds, Atlanta's 24-year-old backup point guard from Norcross rallied the Hawks with a game-winning effort.
Former Norcross Blue Devil Brandon Goodwin scored 19 points and shot 3-for-4 from 3-point range to lift the Hawks past the Clippers. All 19 of his points came in the fourth quarter, which began with the Hawks trailing 75-69. Goodwin’s 19 points for Atlanta were the most he posted since he scored 21 points on Dec. 30 against Orlando and led the Hawks to a win.
19 fourth quarter points calls for a CELEBRATION! pic.twitter.com/ux9rnADHbs— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 23, 2020
Goodwin has only recently been treated like a go-to scorer in the NBA, but he was the primary offensive force for Norcross' 2013 state championship team.
Norcross head coach Jesse McMillan remembers the last game of Goodwin's senior year vividly. Norcross trailed 22-7 early in the game while missing two of its regular playmakers. Andre Chatfield was in foul trouble and Terrance O'Donohue left the game with an injured knee, which had plagued him throughout the season. Goodwin led the charge with a similar fourth-quarter effort — nine points in eight minutes, including a 3-pointer with 4:14 left to give the Blue Devils the lead for good.
“I remember thinking — we talk about this as coaches — you never really felt like it was out of hand, because worse came to worse we could get the ball to Brandon and get out of the way,” McMillan said seven years later.
The Hawks more-or-less got out of Goodwin’s way in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s game at State Farm Arena. Goodwin scored 19 of the Hawks’ 33 points in the final period.
It wasn’t the first time Goodwin — a two-way player who started the season with the Atlanta Hawks’ G-League affiliate — pulled his hometown Hawks through for a win this season. It was the first heroic effort Goodwin's made since Atlanta acquired point guard Jeff Teague seemingly to shore up the backup point guard role behind Trae Young, who was kept out of Wednesday’s game with a thigh injury.
At the time, it seemed more like Teague was taking Goodwin’s spot. If that was the case, the move was more fuel to the fire that burns inside Goodwin wherever he plays. Goodwin expresses the chip on his shoulder in his Twitter bio, which used to say #undrafted. He’s since changed it to say just “unknown.”
“I definitely play with a chip on my shoulder ever since I was growing up,” Goodwin said. “That’s what got me to this point. I never really was that guy that was going to start … I was always that guy who would surprise you and earn that respect through hard work. That’s the same with the Hawks. They didn’t expect me to come in and beat Trae. I was just trying to come in myself and have a lot of energy. It’s worked out.”
But the Hawks didn't demote or waive Goodwin. Now, it seems like Teague is a preemptive replacement for Goodwin if he’s dealt by Atlanta prior to the NBA trade deadline. A team's interest in Goodwin would feel like validation after a long road to becoming an NBA regular.
The former Gwinnett Daily Post Player of the Year went to the University of Central Florida after winning a state championship at Norcross only to transfer to Florida Gulf Coast University after two seasons. His stock rose just enough to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in September 2018. Memphis waived him by October.
Goodwin went from being the alpha scorer on his high school and college teams to a seemingly undersized point guard in the NBA, struggling to fit in with Memphis, then the Denver Nuggets. But McMillan said, even when Goodwin was a rising talent in high school, he never assumed to have his career laid out for him. Goodwin felt undervalued even when he was bringing state titles to Norcross.
“That’s what made him so good in high school is that he was a talented player,” McMillan said. “He didn’t always carry himself with the idea that he was better than anybody else. He carried himself around his peers as if he was hungry and overlooked.”
Even before he signed with Atlanta, Goodwin was visible at the Norcross High School gym. Goodwin’s mom still lives in Norcross and his longtime girlfriend’s brother plays for the Blue Devils.
“I talk to (McMillan) every week,” Goodwin said. “I’m always around.”
McMillan said it's been a rare treat for him to be able to follow one of his former players' careers so closely. The longtime Norcross coach said the return to Atlanta has been positive for Goodwin as well. He’s been able to push Atlanta’s franchise point guard Trae Young in practice and now he’s raised his stock out of the depths of the “unknown.”
Goodwin’s also provided some Norcross teenagers with something more valuable than his trade value: a hometown hero.
“He’s a great story and sends a great message, and he’s a great example to use for guys,” McMillan said.
