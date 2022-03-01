SUWANEE — North Gwinnett head coach Matt Garner got the 3-point shot he was looking for after calling a timeout with five seconds left, trailing Norcross by three points with a trip to the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line.
After what was a boys basketball game the Blue Devils controlled from the opening tip and led by seven points with under two minutes remaining, it was the host Bulldogs who had a chance to force overtime when senior Thomas Allard fired a 3-pointer from the corner with three seconds remaining.
With the fifth-ranked Bulldogs struggling all night to shoot the ball from long distance, Allard’s potential game-tying shot bounced off the rim and the Bulldogs were unable to get another attempt off before the buzzer sounded, handing Jesse McMillan and the eighth-ranked Blue Devils a hard-fought 58-55 win to advance them into the Final 4.
The win felt extra special for McMillan and the Blue Devils after their season ended at the hands of the Bulldogs last season at North Gwinnett in the Round of 32.
“Our season ended here last year and that stuff sits in your stomach,” McMillan said. "We had the majority of our team back and that sits in your stomach. I knew we were in a good place, even with the travel to Lowndes last week. Normally we have to ask the guys to hurry up and get on the bus. Guys are forgetting their shoes and scouting reports and that kind of stuff. Every single dude in a Blue Devil jersey today was a the bus early. So I knew we were ready to go.”
The start to the game couldn’t have gone much better for the Blue Devils. After falling behind 2-0, the Blue Devils marched on a 12-1 run with senior Hezekiah Flagg scoring 10 of their points.
Flagg finished the quarter with 12 points to lead all scorers and the Blue Devils found themselves in control of the game, 20-12 heading into the second quarter.
Playing in front of a hostile North Gwinnett crowd, Flagg said he fed off of the fans' energy to start the game.
“This is my kind of environment,” Flagg said. “I love trash talk. That’s what gets me going. Their student section was here an hour early while we were getting shots up. I love it. Talk to me. I love that.”
By halftime, the Blue Devils maintained their lead and held a 32-25 advantage heading into the break.
The Bulldogs struggled mightily to shoot the ball in the first half. They shot just 1-for-11 from behind the arc in the first half and their struggles continued in the second half.
They missed all five of their 3-point attempts in the third quarter and entered the fourth an abysmal 1-for-16 from 3-point range, but managed to cut into the Blue Devils’ lead.
Heading into the fourth, the Blue Devils lead was trimmed to five, 41-36 due in large part to R.J. Godfrey’s nine points in the quarter and great team defense to hold Norcross to just nine points.
Despite their struggles to shoot the ball, the Bulldogs continued to fired up shots and finally connected on one when Dylan Gary buried one from the corner and was fouled to trim the Norcross lead to one, 43-42.
With just over four minutes remaining and momentum swinging in favor of the Bulldogs, Ethan Washington finished a layup while getting fouled to give the hosts their first lead of the game, 44-43, since leading 2-0.
However, the Blue Devils responded with a 9-3 run over the next 2:30, capped off by a London Johnson 3-pointer from the top of the key to increase their lead to 54-47 with 1:32 remaining in the game.
Back came the Bulldogs, though, and they made things interesting in the close seconds. Only their fourth 3-pointer of their night from Amaru Grosvenor cut the lead to four and the senior followed that up with a layup 40 seconds later to cut the lead to two, 54-52 with 35 seconds remaining.
Arguably the biggest sequence of the game came on the Blue Devils’ ensuing possession when senior Jerry Deng was wide open under the basket for a layup, but missed. However, Mier Panoam was there to grab the offensive rebound and was fouled, sending the junior to the line for a 1-and-1.
The junior nailed both shots to increase their lead to four and the visitors were able to close out the final seconds after the Bulldogs missed their potential game-tying 3-pointer with under five seconds remaining.
“We came out and started the game blasting out like a rocket ship,” McMillan said. “And then we were kind of able to maintain that energy and effort. We had clutch execution down the stretch. Made our free throws. We told them with about three minutes to go in that big timeout that win or lose, this is the best situation you could ever ask to be in as a high school player. An Elite Eight game, huge crowd, a one-point game. Play your hearts out and they did. I couldn’t be more proud of them as a coach. It’s been a special year so far and I’m glad we’re still playing.”
Johnson led the way with 16 points for the Blue Devils while Flagg finished his night with 12, all coming in the first quarter. Deng chipped in with 13 points, as did Panoam.
The season comes to a close for North Gwinnett, which will say goodbye to the most successful senior class in school history. Garner said he couldn’t have been more proud of their effort to fight back despite their rough shooting night.
“This is the best run in school history,” Garner said. “Three straight region championships. Three straight Elite Eights. We rattled off 20 wins in a row this season. They have nothing to hand their heads about. It’s basketball. (Norcross) is a very good team. If we played them 100 more times, they’re not beating us 100 times. The game didn’t go our way in a lot of aspects and we didn’t shoot the ball well at all which has been something that we’ve kind of hung our hat on. The ball didn’t drop and that’s not because they didn’t do their job. It’s just the game of basketball. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Godfrey ended his night with a game-high 21 points while Gary finished with 15. Grosvenor chipped in with 12.
With the win, the Blue Devils will play the winner of Wednesday's Newton-Archer game this Saturday at Buford City Arena at 8 p.m.
