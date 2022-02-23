NORCROSS — Norcross' girls and boys both used key runs at opportune times in their first-round Class AAAAAAA state basketball doubleheader Wednesday night at the House of Blue.
For the second straight game, the No. 4 state-ranked Blue Devil girls used their fullcourt press to turn defense into offense in the fourth quarter, particularly in the final five minutes, to pull away for a 54-45 win over Roswell.
Later in the evening, it was a pair of runs — one in the second quarter sparked by London Johnson and another in the latter stages of the third keyed by Mier Panoam — that allowed the eighth-ranked Norcross boys to break open their game with Cherokee and cruise to a 73-46 victory.
The girls game was pretty much a replay of Norcross' (22-5) Region 7-AAAAAAA tournament championship game win over No. 9 Archer last week.
This time, it was Roswell (15-12) that managed to hang around for about three and a half quarters, and forced Blue Devils coach Ashley Clanton to switch to a fullcourt press to get her team kick started.
“We'd like to not have to go to the press (late in the game),” Clanton said. “I thought Roswell did a nice job with their help defense. I thought they played hard. I thought they outplayed us as far as from a toughness standpoint. I thought they hustled harder than us. I thought they played harder than us.”
Indeed, while Norcross held as much as a 12-point lead late in the first half and a 26-16 advantage by intermission, Roswell played strong defense of its own to pull as close as 32-28 by the end of the third quarter.
And when Nya Smith knocked down a 3-pointer from the left of the key with 5:28 remaining, the Hornets had pulled even at 36-all.
But Region 7 Player of the Year Zaria Hurston and the Blue Devils weren't about to let that happen.
The senior post converted a baseline inbound pass from Jania Akins for a bucket, part of her game-high 17 points, to put Norcross back in front at 38-36 with 4:46 left.
The Blue Devils then picked up the defensive pressure, turning steals on the defensive end into points on the next three Roswell possessions on a layup by Hurston, a steal and layup by JaNiya Kenon and a 3-pointer from DeNaeja Morton off an Akins feed to suddenly push the lead back to nine points at 45-36 with 3:29 left.
A layup in transition by Justus Fitzgerald briefly pulled Roswell back to within 45-38, but a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Kenon and two free throws from Morton pushed the lead back to 50-38 with 2:02 left.
Norcross then put the game away at the foul line by going a perfect 8-for-8 on free throws in the fourth quarter to earn a spot in the second round against Tift County later this week.
“We just didn't have any energy (until the fourth quarter), which baffles me because we're in the state tournament,” Clanton said. “The only difference (in the late run) was a burst of energy. You've got to bring energy to the game.”
Norcross got plenty of energy from Hurston, who added to her offensive output with a game-high 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and five steals.
Three other Blue Devils reached double figures with Kenon finishing with 14 points and seven boards, Morton adding 10 points and four assists and Akins chipping in 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kayla Lindsey also was strong on the boards with seven rebounds.
Smith lead Roswell with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Maren Cline added 10 points and nine boards.
Energy wasn't the issue with the Norcross boys (22-6), but the Blue Devils still had trouble building a lead against pesky Cherokee (16-10) in the early going.
Caleb Richardson's tap-in with 12 seconds left in the first quarter pulled the Warriors to within 17-14, but Samarion Bond answered with a tip-in of his own to beat the buzzer and push the lead back to 19-14 by the end of the opening frame.
In the second quarter, Johnson began to heat up, scoring seven of his game-high 21 points in the period.
But it was the job that Panoam did on the defensive end in holding Cherokee's leading scorer Tayden Owens to just eight points on the night — well below his season average — that played an equal role in an 11-4 run that gave Norcross a more comfortable 30-18 lead by halftime.
“I feel like the defense was consistent the entire time,” Norcross coach Jesse McMillan said. “We talked about … being ready to adapt with just how the game was going to be called, and the gym was humid. So I feel like once we kind of got our flow in the second quarter, the defense turned into some offense.
“Mier Panoam really stepped up and was really able to take advantage of his defensive matchup. … (Owens) came in averaging over 20 points per game. He had (only) two going into the fourth quarter, so Mier did a great job on both ends.”
Panoam was also a force on the offensive and after Cherokee clawed its way back as close as 36-27 with 5:33 left in the third quarter on a 9-5 run, keyed by seven points from Braylin Giddens.
The 6-foot-4 junior set up Bond for a layup and Johnson for another one in transtion during a stretch of three Norcross buckets over the next 45 seconds.
Panoam then ended the third quarter with driving layups from each wing and started the fourth with consecutive 3-pointers over the first 1:13 to cap an 18-7 run that ballooned the Blue Devils lead to 54-32 with 6:47 left, and Cherokee never got any closer than 19.
Johnson had eight rebounds to go with his scoring, while Panoam chipped in 13 points and four assists and Bond also reached double-figure scoring with 11 points, along with four assists and three steals.
Jerry Deng (eight points, eight rebounds) and Hezekiah Flagg (eight points, four rebounds, four steals, two steals) also had a solid game for the Blue Devils, who earned a trip to Lowndes for a second-round contest this weekend.
Cameron Pope was the only Cherokee player in double figures with 10 points, along with three assists, while the Warriors also got nine points each from Giddens and Richardson (who also had eight rebounds), plus eight points each from Owens (six boards) and Dastin Hart.
