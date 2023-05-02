Archer Tigers at Norcross Blue Devils Boys Basketball, March 1, 2023

Norcross Bilal Abdur-Rahman during the Newton at Norcross GHSA AAAAAAA Boys State Basketball Tournament Elite 8, March 1, 2023, in Norcross, GA (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

The Norcross boys basketball program, which reached the Class AAAAAAA Final Four this season, signed all five of its seniors to college teams.

The Blue Devils who will play at the college level in 2023-24 are Michael Zhang (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Mier Panoam (Tulane), Samarion Bond (South Carolina-Aiken), Lamariyon Jordan (Georgia) and Bilal Abdur-Rahman (Alabama A&M).

