TAMPA, Fla. — Norcross' boys basketball team lost 58-41 to Auburn (Wash.) Thursday in the State Champions Invitational, a nationally televised game on ESPNU.The Blue Devils, invited to the event after winning this season's Class AAAAAAA state title, were without star point guard London Johnson, who is playing in the Nike Hoop Summit. Mier Panoam had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jerry Deng had 11 points and 15 rebounds to lead Norcross. Hezekiah Flagg added seven rebounds and a team-high four assists. 