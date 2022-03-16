MACON — It's been a few years, but fans who followed Norcross' boys and girls basketball programs for the past decade or so and were at the Macon Centreplex for both teams' Class AAAAAAA state championship games Saturday had to have a feeling of deja vu on multiple levels.
The most obvious level following the No. 4 state-ranked Blue Devils girls' 51-47 win over fifth-ranked Harrison and the eighth-ranked boys' 58-45 victory over No. 3 Berkmar harkens back to March 9, 2013.
That was the last time each team had won a state championship before Saturday, with the girls upending North Gwinnett and the boys running past Hillgrove to sweep the Class AAAAAA titles.
And it seemed appropriate that both teams were able to celebrate bringing two more banners to the House of Blue together.
“It's been 10 years since we've been able to win (a state championship),” Norcross boys coach Jesse McMillan said following his team's victory Saturday. “Almost nine years to the day, we were here in this gym. And hat's off to (Norcross girls) Coach (Ashley) Clanton and the girls, too. They've had such a magical season, and our guys and girls are so close. They hang out at lunch and after school, and they practice together. I mean, it's just a tight-knit group.”
McMillan's Blue Devils (26-6) also had a tangible benefit from that closeness between the two programs, as well as the excitement the girls team generated with its championship, which they were able to feed off for their own title aspirations.
“We saw the whole thing (except) maybe the last (10) seconds or so, when (the outcome) was kind of decided,” McMillan said. “They give you two hours (for) the games here (in the finals), so we were able to see the whole game. And I know that helped (the boys). They were excited to get out on the court, and the energy was great. I know they weren't (only) thinking about our game. They were (also) thinking about what the girls just did, and they're great friends. It was awesome.”
It was a little different for the Norcross girls (26-5), who had the luxury of being able to bask in the glory of their title as they watched the boys secure theirs.
That said, the Blue Devils' title was just as satisfying after a nine-year wait that, like the boys, included a pair of runner-up finishes.
“It actually feels pretty good because I wanted to go last year, but our chemistry wasn't what it's been for us this year,” said sophomore guard Jania Akins, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, including a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch in Saturday's win. “So the better chemistry we have and wanting to play together (this season), that was the difference.”
The title also allowed seniors Zaria Hurston, LiNaya Kenon and DeNaeja Morton to leave their mark on the a proud Norcross program, as well as helped third-year coach Ashley Clanton put her stamp on it after coming in from her native Illinois, where she had 205 coaching wins.
“That never sinks in probably until (later),” Clanton said just after her team's win Saturday. “I've coached a few different places and come in and taken over a few different programs, and a lot of times, it's programs that you want to build up. But this was kind of a different deal. They'd been up and I think they were kind of in a plateau-type deal.
“Coming in, it was a different kind of challenge, and it was a challenge that I was excited about. The kids have just been (great). The kids and the parents have been nothing but exceptional. It's worked out (well).”
For McMillan and the Norcross boys, there was also a feeling of deja vu on another level, only in reverse.
The Blue Devils avenged three previous losses to Berkmar (26-5) by a combined nine points, including a six-point defeat in the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship game.
It is a reversal of fortune from just four years ago, when it was Norcross that fell victim to a Meadowcreek team it had defeated three times in the 2018 title game.
None of the current Blue Devils were part of that team, but a big night by junior guard London Johnson (27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals), senior post Jerry Deng (14 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocked shots) and junior wing Samarion Bond (13 points, 5 rebounds) helped bring a little bit of redemption to McMillan and his staff.
The down side for McMillan, however, is that he now has to fulfill a promise he made to his wife Cathy to reacquaint himself with his razor and shave off a beard that he became quite accustomed to throughout the season, and that may have brought the Blue Devils a little good luck.
“Personally, I think it looks good … in pictures,” McMillan joked. “We had some mojo somewhere. I don't know if it was my beard … or something.”
