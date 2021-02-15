JOHNS CREEK — Norcross won its season opener 11-1 over Northview on Monday, but the second half of the doubleheader got washed out by weather. The Blue Devils had a 5-0 lead in the third inning of Game 2 when play was halted.
Will Grogan pitched a five-inning, complete game in the opener. Nick Lanning was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Blue Devils.
