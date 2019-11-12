Norcross grad Tia Jimerson, a junior at Ohio University, swept a pair of top Mid-American Conference East Division honors this week.
The 6-foot-3 middle blocker was named the MAC East’s Offensive Player of the Week and its Defensive Player of the Week.
Jimerson hit .667 with 31 kills in 45 attempts with just one error in wins over Kent State and Central Michigan. In Ohio's first sweep of the weekend, Jimerson had the second-highest attacking percentage in Ohio program history (minimum 10 attacks) at .857. She did not commit an error on her historic night at the Convo and had 18 kills on 21 swings for her .857 attacking clip.
Jimerson followed that performance up with another sweep and 13 hammers on 24 attempts for a .500 attacking percentage. On defense, She averaged 1.67 blocks per set. She had three solo blocks and seven assisted blocks over the six sets.
Jimerson earned first-team All-MAC honors as a sophomore and freshman, as well as MAC Freshman of the Year honors in 2017.