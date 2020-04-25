Norcross grad Jared Pinkney signed a rookie free agent deal with the hometown Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night.
Pinkney was considered a top tight end prospect for the 2019 NFL Draft after posting 774 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. He returned for his senior season at Vanderbilt and the Commodores struggled offensively with multiple quarterbacks. He had only 20 catches for 233 yards and two scores, all career lows, as a senior.
That played a part in the 22-year-old not being drafted this week, but the 6-foot-4, 257-pounder now gets an NFL chance with the Falcons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.