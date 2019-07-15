Norcross grad Diamond DeShields was named to her first WNBA All-Star Team on Monday.
The 24-year-old, in her second WNBA season, averages 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals. Those numbers are slightly up from her rookie season, when she averaged 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1 steal.
DeShields was selected to the list of 12 all-star reserves, which were voted on by the league’s head coaches. The all-star starters were elected earlier through voting by fans, players and media.
The WNBA All-Star Game is July 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Events Center. It will be broadcast live by ABC.