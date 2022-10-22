BUFORD — Any thought of a letdown was quickly dismissed as Buford turned up the heat in the second quarter and ran away from visiting Dacula 43-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night.
The Wolves (8-0, 3-0) defeated Mill Creek the previous week in a high energy and high intensity matchup, so there was some fear that the Wolves would come out flat.
“We preached all week long that this could be a trap game but I feel good, I think we played a clean game,” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “We did get a couple of injuries, so you always hate to see that, but we stopped them on first down and our guys executed well.”
Dacula received the opening kickoff and went three and out on its opening possession. After a short punt, the Wolves took over on the Falcons 35. Alternating runs from quarterback Dylan Wittke and running back Justice Haynes, Buford needed eight plays to cover the distance for the touchdown. Haynes capped the drive with a two yard plunge just over the mid point of the first quarter. Mario Ventura added the extra point and the Wolves led 7-0.
Dacula did get good return from Armani Ephriam out to the Falcons 40 on the ensuing kickoff. The Falcons (2-6, 1-2) picked up a first down and then, aided by a pass interference call against Buford moved to the Wolves’ 35. The drive stalled and on fourth down the snap on the punt sailed over the punter’s head and all the way back to the Falcons 25.
Buford needed only four plays to increase its lead as Trelain Maddox scored from three yards out just as the second quarter began. After another punt by Dacula, Buford scored on its next possession when Haynes spun out of a tackle and raced, untouched for the remainder of the 40 yard sprint. Ryan McKinnis converted the two point conversion and the lead was increased to 22-0.
After netting negative eight yards on its next possession, Dacula’s punt was returned to the Falcons 31. Five plays later, Christian Butler bulled his way in from the five and the extra point increased the lead to 29-0.
Just before the half, Dacula put together its best drive of the game from freshman quarterback Garrison Cantrell. Cantrell completed three passes for 27 yards to help move down to the Buford 25. However lacking timeouts, the drive stalled.
In the first half, Buford gained 90 yards on the ground, with Haynes accounting for 63 of those on six carries. Wittke completed 7 of 11 pass attempts for 72 yards for a total of 162. Dacula netted 34 passing yards but the rushing game, hampered by sacks and the flubbed punt snap totaled negative 42 yards for a total yardage of minus eight for the Falcons.
Buford received the kickoff to open the third quarter and marched right down the field, culminating in a five yard scoring strike from Wittke to KJ Bolden. Daniel Ortiz converted the extra point to push the lead to 36-0. That lead lasted only 10 seconds as Dacula fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and after a scramble, Buford’s Cole Taylor recovered in the end zone for the touchdown. Another Ortiz extra point increased the score to 43-0. After Buford’s Justin Baker scored on a 16 yard sweep around the left end, Dacula finally dented the scoreboard with 2:25 left in the quarter when Hector Davies scored from the 20.
Dacula 0 0 7 0 7
Buford 7 22 21 0 50
FIRST QUARTER
Buford- Justice Haynes 2 run (Mario Ventura kick) 5:25
SECOND QUARTER
Buford- Trelain Maddox 3 run (Ventura kick) 11:43
Buford- Haynes 40 run (Ryan McKinnis run) 8:39
Buford- Christian Butler 5 run (Ventura kick) 3:58
THIRD QUARTER
Buford- KJ Bolden 5 pass from Dylan Wittke (Daniel Ortiz kick) 10:25
Buford- Cole Taylor fumble recovery in end zone (Ortiz kick) 10:15
Buford- Justin Baker 16 run (Ortiz kick) 6:22
Dacula- Hector Davies 20 run (Nicolas Bimpong kick) 2:25
FOURTH QUARTER
None
