Scenes from Buford vs. Dacula on Friday night in Buford. (Photo: David McGregor)

BUFORD — Any thought of a letdown was quickly dismissed as Buford turned up the heat in the second quarter and ran away from visiting Dacula 43-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night.

The Wolves (8-0, 3-0) defeated Mill Creek the previous week in a high energy and high intensity matchup, so there was some fear that the Wolves would come out flat.

