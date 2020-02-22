LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team moved its winning streak to 11 games after taking both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader with West Virginia Tech in distinctly different ways at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (12-2) won the first game 6-4 in 10 innings on a walk-off, two-run home run by junior Livingston Morris over the left field fence.
Then, the team won the nightcap by a 16-2 margin in seven innings at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
“We trust the players to make the right decisions when put into 3-0 counts (like Livingston Morris’s 10th inning at bat)," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "If they don’t come through, they lose their 3-0 hitting privileges. He has been swinging the bat well and I had confidence that he would come through for us."
GGC trailed the first game 4-3 in the ninth inning before junior Nick Tanner hit a game-tying RBI double. West Virginia Tech (5-8) had taken the one-run lead on a solo home run from Corey Lewis in the top of the ninth inning.
The Grizzlies got off to a fast start in the opener, with a squeeze bunt from junior Steven Lugo scoring a run in the first inning. Back-to-back doubles from junior Gabe Howell and senior Kyle Harvey squared the contest at 3-3 in the fifth inning.
In the second game, the hosts took control early, scoring eight runs in the first inning. Junior Tate Kight connected on a two-run double to bring home the fourth and fifth runs of the frame. The team added two runs in the second inning and pushed four more runs across the plate in the fifth inning.
The Grizzlies recorded 11 hits in both games.
Junior Matt Hunt scattered three hits across six innings to improve to 2-0 on the season during the second game starting assignment.
GGC will go for the four-game series sweep on Sunday, Feb. 23, with a single game starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.