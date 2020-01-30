LAKELAND, Fla. – A top-five NAIA baseball matchup lived up to its billing for the 2020 season opener as No. 4-ranked Southeastern University (Fla.) earned a 2-1 hard-fought victory against No. 5 Georgia Gwinnett College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland, Fla.
The Grizzlies (0-1) grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when junior Livingston Morris hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home junior Gabe Howell.
That advantage held up as senior left hander Hunter Peck tossed five scoreless innings in the starting assignment. He threw a strike on the first pitch to 15 of the 18 batters he faced in the outing. Peck struck out four batters and allowed just three hits.
Junior Christopher Bergmoser allowed two hits in three innings in relief.
Southeastern (1-0) scored both of its runs in the sixth inning. A sacrifice fly from Nolan Machibroda scored Zach Cornell for the eventual game-winning run.
Reliever Ryan Munoz had five strikeouts in four scoreless innings to pick up the victory for the host Fire.
GGC outhit Southeastern by a 7-5 margin, with senior Kyle Harvey and junior Austin Bates each recording two hits.
“We got off to the start we wanted and played with great energy, which is expected in a season opener," said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger, in his first game with the Grizzlies. "This was a tremendous college baseball game played by two of the best teams in the country. It was a very encouraging opening game. Hunter (Peck) competed and gave opposing hitters fits. He pitched out of a little trouble, but we feel great when he’s on the mound."
