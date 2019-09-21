ATHENS — Georgia wanted to test its national bonafides in Saturday night’s football game with Notre Dame.
Consider those tests passed, as the No. 3 Bulldogs got just enough offense from Jake Fromm and company, while the defense stifled the seventh-ranked Fighting Irish most of the night, and especially when it needed to most, for a 23-17 victory before a Sanford Stadium record crowd of 93,246.
“You really don’t know what’s inside you in life or in football until you get tested,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We got tested (Saturday) night. We found out a lot about our team. It was far from perfect. We’ve got to get a lot better, but (the players) will fight you. They’ll fight you over and over again. There are some really large hearts out there.”
The Bulldogs had plenty of heart from several different individuals on the night.
Fromm completed 20 of 26 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, while D’Andre Swift added 98 yards and a TD on 18 carries, and Rodrigo Blankenship connected on three field goals to keep Georgia (4-0) unbeaten on the young season.
Those numbers, along with Georgia’s total yardage of 339 yards, weren’t gaudy, but the Bulldog defense was quite stubborn.
The Irish (2-1) did get a strong night from quarterback Ian Book, who finished 29 of 47 for 275 yards and two touchdowns, including nine completions to Cole Kmet for 108 yards and a score.
But Georgia held Notre Dame to just 321 total yards, including just 46 on the ground, led by Tae Crowder, who posted a game-best nine combined tackles and assists, including a tackle for loss, along with safety J.R. Reed, who finished with seven tackles, an interception and three pass break-ups.
“We put in so much work, and it paid off in the end,” Crowder said. “We’re just excited about that.”
Notre Dame had the first break of the game midway through the first quarter when Norcross grad Jake Camarda uncharacteristically sent a 25-yard punt off the side of his foot and out of bounds to set the Irish up at the Georgia 40-yard line.
But after Azeez Ojulari made an open field tackle on Tony Jones Jr. to save a first down, a high snap forced Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book to improvise, and Lawrence Keys couldn’t quite come up with the catch on fourth and 2 from the Georgia 32, and the Bulldogs had dodged a bullet.
However, they couldn’t dodge the second one after giving Notre Dame a gift early in the second quarter.
Tyler Simmons called for a fair catch of a 46-yard Jay Bramblett punt, but muffed it, allowing Chase Claypool to pounce on the loose ball and set the Irish up first and goal at the Bulldogs’ 8.
It took Notre Dame five plays, not including a pass interference call in the end zone, to cash in, but the Irish did when Kmet made an acrobatic catch of Book’s flip pass in the end zone for a 7-0 had with 10:39 left to go in the first half.
But Georgia’s offense, which had struggled to that point, awoke with its best drive of the first half, marching 75 yards in 13 plays and draining 8:12 off the clock, with Fromm coming up with two crucial completions to convert third downs to keep the drive alive.
Swift dove in from 3 yards out, and the Bulldogs had their answer to pull even at 7-all with 2:27 left in the first half.
But Notre Dame had an answer of its own as Book connected on five completions totaling 71 yards, including two each to Kmet and Chris Finke, before finally misfiring on third down from the Georgia 9, forcing the Irish to settle for Jonathan Doerer’s 27-yard field goal as time expired to take a 10-7 lead into intermission.
Georgia got its own break on a turnover early in the second half when Divaad Wilson snagged a tipped pass and returned it 11 yards before fumbling out of bounds, leaving the Bulldogs in possession at the Notre Dame 22.
But an ill-timed personal foul penalty set them behind the chains, and Blankenship had to salvage a 40-yard field goal to pull Georgia even at 10-all with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
However, the turn of events illustrated how Georgia was beginning to take control of the game.
From that point, the Bulldogs allowed Notre Dame just nine yards of total offense in the third quarter, while Fromm and the Georgia began to heat up.
After a 16-yard run by Brian Herrien, Fromm connects on completion of 19 yards to Demetrius Robertson and 12 more yards to Herrien to move into Notre Dame territory.
And though the drive stalled at the Irish 14, Blankenship booted his second field goal of the night, this one from 31 yards, and the Bulldogs had their first lead of the game at 13-10 with 4:21 left in the third quarter.
After getting the ball back on a Notre Dame punt, Fromm stretched the field further, hooking up with Lawrence Cager for a 36-yard completion to move the ball into the red zone.
An ineligible man down field penalty on the next play didn’t deter the 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior, who zipped a pass two plays later towards the left side of the end zone, with Cager grabbing it and keeping one foot in bounds for a 15-yard TD, pushing the Georgia lead to 20-10 with 13:19 remaining.
Reed then did a little tightrope work of his own after Notre Dame had moved to the Georgia 45 on its next possession.
The 6-1, 194-pound graduate student stepped in front of Book’s attempt at a flea flicker along the right sideline and held on as he slid out of bounds for an interception that gave Georgia the ball on its own 33.
“It was a disciplined play,” Reed said. “That’s one of the things we preach at Georgia, to be disciplined. We knew they were going to have to run a trick play to beat us, and I just made a play.”
A 15-yard run by Swift and a 15-yard completion from Fromm to Robertson moved the ball into Notre Dame territory.
And while Fromm’s third-down scramble was ruled to be a yard short of a first down after a video review, it got Blankenship close enough for his third field goal of the night, this one from 43 yards out, and the Bulldogs’ lead was 23-10 with 6:54 left.
But Notre Dame wasn’t done, as the Irish took possession with 6:54 left and moved 75 yards in 10 plays, with Book hitting Claypool with a 4-yard TD pass to pull the Irish to within 23-17 with 3:12 still left.
They got one more shot by forcing another short punt and taking possession at their own 48, with Book connecting with Tony Jones on completions of 3 and 2 yards and Claypool for 9 more.
But on fourth and 8, Book had to let go a heave under heavy pressure, and D.J. Daniel go a hand on the ball to keep Claypool from snagging it for the first down to force the turnover on downs, and allow the Bulldogs to run out the clock.