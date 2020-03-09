LAWRENCEVILLE – Two-run homers by juniors Gabe Howell and Livingston Morris in consecutive innings powered the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a signature 6-3 comeback victory against No. 11 University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) on Monday night at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
This was a matchup of teams which had both lost just twice at the midway mark of the 2020 season, and the game had a postseason feel, with every pitch and hit being meaningful.
“It was an ultra-competitive environment and it was good to see our guys answer the bell," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "This game featured so many back-and-forth moments. A lot of credit goes to the players for sticking to their process. We competed at a level that can only make a coach proud.”
Howell’s team-leading sixth home run just over the left field wall in the seventh inning propelled the Grizzlies to a 4-3 lead. Then, Morris added a towering blast in the eighth inning for two additional insurance runs.
Freshman reliever Alex Cook struck out the side in the eighth inning and recorded three more strikeouts in the ninth inning to secure his ninth save of the season.
GGC (22-2) has won 21 consecutive games, marking the second longest winning streak in program history. The team is 19-0 on its home turf this season.
Cumberlands (20-3) jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the second inning. Candido Encarnacion hit a RBI single in the first inning. Mitch Osborne followed with a solo home run and Pedro Nazario added a sacrifice fly in the second inning.
The Grizzlies got a run back in the third inning on a run-scoring single from senior Kyle Harvey.
Junior starting pitcher Christopher Bergmoser kept the Patriots off the scoreboard in the middle innings and tossed a strong six innings. Junior reliever Rhian Mann worked a scoreless seventh inning before the hosts got the offense going with the long ball.
Junior Austin Bates opened the bottom of the seventh by getting hit by a pitch. That’s when Howell connected his home run that turned the lead in the Grizzlies’ favor.
