LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team capped a busy five-day stretch of the season with a 6-4 victory Tuesday afternoon against Viterbo University (Wis.) at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
GGC (23-2) have won 22 consecutive games — the last five coming in home contests during the past five days. The team scored 38 runs during the stretch when it faced four different opponents.
“It was a great week for our guys," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "Anytime you have to play five games in five days it’s tough on a player’s body and mind. We are still learning, growing and challenging ourselves to get better. Our defensive play kept us in the ballgame and we did just enough offensively to push ahead.”
The Grizzlies scored three times in the third inning without the benefit of a hit. Then, junior Nick Barnes connected on a two-run home run in the fourth inning to give the hosts a 6-1 lead. Barnes is now tied for the program career record with 23 homers.
Meanwhile, sophomore left hander Gabe Sevillano scattered seven hits across six innings to improve his record to 3-1 on the season. Sophomore reliever Rob Hamby worked two scoreless innings before junior Rhian Mann retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to secure his second save of the season.
Barnes scored twice and junior Cord Johnson added a RBI in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.