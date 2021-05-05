COLUMBUS — Third-ranked Pacelli pulled away in the second half for a 6-1 victory over No. 9 Providence Christian in the Class A Private boys soccer quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Storm (11-10) fell behind 2-0 and trailed 3-0 before a goal from James Rooney off Glenn Fleming’s throw-in trimmed the margin to 3-1.
Pacelli (18-2) tacked on late goals for the final margin, earning a state semifinal matchup with Wesleyan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.