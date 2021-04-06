LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 9-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team continued its red-hot offensive pace with a 16-3 victory against Toccoa Falls College on Tuesday evening at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (27-7) have scored 94 runs across the last six games and the team has won 15 of its last 16 games.
After junior designated hitter Livingston Morris connected on a two-run home run in the first inning, GGC used a seven-run second inning to build an 11-0 advantage.
Senior left fielder Griffin Keller and senior third baseman Kyle Harvey had two-run doubles during the second frame. Then, junior shortstop Gabe Howell hit his fourth home run of the season to open the third inning.
The Grizzlies tallied 11 hits and stole seven bases in the midweek game.
Howell went 2-for-2 and scored four runs. Harvey drove in four runs and collected two hits. Sophomore first baseman Jake Defries scored twice and went 2-for-2 at the plate.
The pitching staff also shined Tuesday night. Starting right hander Adam McKillican struck out five batters across the first four innings. Junior reliever Rhian Mann tossed a scoreless fifth inning and recorded two strikeouts to pick up the victory. Sophomore right hander Hunter Moody and freshman left hander Warren Stovall pitched the last two innings for the Grizzlies.
“Our offense is in a really good place right now," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We’re a confident group. It all starts at the top of the lineup as Gabe Howell sets a positive tone. Playing the game aggressively filters down to the rest of the lineup.”
