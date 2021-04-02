LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 9-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team struck early and often, accounting for four runs in the first and second innings to defeat Johnson University (Tenn.) 14-0 in Friday afternoon’s opener of a weekend series at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (24-7) set a new program record with their seventh shutout of the season. The team has recorded three straight shutouts this spring.
Junior right fielder Nick Barnes drove in three runs, including two on a single in the second inning, as part of a 2-for-3 hitting performance at the plate. Junior Livingston Morris also collected two hits and scored twice. Meanwhile, senior Kyle Harvey added two hits, while freshman Josh Davis registered three RBI to lead GGC’s productive 10-hit offensive attack.
GGC added six more runs to its 8-0 lead in the fourth inning. Senior Griffin Keller and Davis each drove in two runs with doubles in the frame.
Senior pitcher Hunter Dollander improved to 7-1 on the season, striking out seven batters and scattering two hits across four innings. Freshman Warren Stovall joined sophomores Rob Hamby and Alex Friesen in preserving the shutout with scoreless innings in relief.
“This series offers a great growth opportunity for the guys to play to our Grizzly standard each time they step out on the diamond," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We got some of our bullpen pitchers some work, and it also was good to see a lot of guys get a chance to swing the bat.”
