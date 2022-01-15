D41_8533.JPG
Norcross' London Johnson

 Nicole Seitz

LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, defeated ninth-ranked Archer 71-67 Friday in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball.

London Johnson had 25 points, four assists and four rebounds for the Blue Devils (13-4, 5-1), while Samarion Bond (18 points, four rebounds), Michael Zhang (15 points on five 3-pointers) and Jerry Deng (10 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures. Mier Panoam grabbed 13 rebounds and had four assists, while Hezekiah Flagg had five assists and five rebounds.

Norcross swept the season series with the Tigers, following up a 60-59 win at home on Dec. 17.

Archer (11-7, 3-4) was led by 16 points from Christian Drummer, 15 points from Damoni Harrison, 13 points from Major Freeman, nine points from Seth Means and eight points from Ryen Jones.

