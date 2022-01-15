LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, defeated ninth-ranked Archer 71-67 Friday in Region 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
London Johnson had 25 points, four assists and four rebounds for the Blue Devils (13-4, 5-1), while Samarion Bond (18 points, four rebounds), Michael Zhang (15 points on five 3-pointers) and Jerry Deng (10 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures. Mier Panoam grabbed 13 rebounds and had four assists, while Hezekiah Flagg had five assists and five rebounds.
Norcross swept the season series with the Tigers, following up a 60-59 win at home on Dec. 17.
Archer (11-7, 3-4) was led by 16 points from Christian Drummer, 15 points from Damoni Harrison, 13 points from Major Freeman, nine points from Seth Means and eight points from Ryen Jones.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
