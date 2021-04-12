MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team split a pair of tight games against No. 22 University of Mobile (Ala.), winning the opener 3-1 before losing 2-1 in the nightcap Monday afternoon on a neutral diamond at Faulkner University.
Sophomore pitcher Alexa Good struck out six batters in tossing her eighth shutout of the season in the opener.
Junior Piper Wagner connected on a two-run home run to center field in the first inning to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead. The team added a run in the fourth inning when freshman Kendall Parks scored from first base following a defensive error on a sacrifice bunt by junior Madison Martin.
Wagner had two hits to lead the Grizzlies’ six-hit offensive attack in the winning effort.
In the second game, Mobile (19-16) got a walk-off single from Brianna Crim in the bottom of the seventh inning. That came after GGC had tied the game in the sixth inning on Wagner’s RBI double, the team’s first hit of the contest.
The Grizzlies (25-9) have won seven of their last eight games.
