Jason Strambu in action during a Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer match.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team opened this weekend’s Continental Athletic Conference Classic with a 2-1 victory against previously unbeaten Viterbo University (Wisconsin) on Friday afternoon, in a match played on the Mount Mercy University campus.

Three minutes after entering the game as a substitute, sophomore Jason Strambu headed in a crossing pass in front of the opposing net in the 41st minute to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead. Senior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar delivered the line drive crossing pass from the right side of the pitch. Strambu jumped over a Viterbo defender to deflect the ball inside the left goal post.

