CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team opened this weekend’s Continental Athletic Conference Classic with a 2-1 victory against previously unbeaten Viterbo University (Wisconsin) on Friday afternoon, in a match played on the Mount Mercy University campus.
Three minutes after entering the game as a substitute, sophomore Jason Strambu headed in a crossing pass in front of the opposing net in the 41st minute to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead. Senior Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar delivered the line drive crossing pass from the right side of the pitch. Strambu jumped over a Viterbo defender to deflect the ball inside the left goal post.
The Grizzlies (8-1-1) took a 2-0 lead in the 73rd minute on a shot by junior Diego Milessi from the top of the 18-yard box in front of the Viterbo goal. It was the third goal of the season for the midfielder. He benefitted from quick passes by senior Karim Tmimi and junior Aleksandar Rajkovic in the middle of the pitch.
Viterbo (11-1-0) answered with an unassisted goal by Dakota Hatzenbeller in the 75th minute.
However, GGC held the V-Hawks to just three shots for the rest of the match to secure the victory.
Georgia Gwinnett College attempted eight corner kicks and held a 19-10 shot advantage on Friday. Strambu led the Grizzlies with six shots, while senior Karim Tmimi added five shots.
The match was played with 20-25 mile per hour crosswinds and a drizzle during the first half. There was sleet for moments throughout the second half.
“Scoring a couple of goals and playing the way that we did to get a good result against a team that was undefeated coming into the match is a strong start to the weekend," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "Scoring in the last five minutes (of the first half) was a confidence boost for us and a gut punch for them going into the halftime break. Jason (Strambu) has had a great week of training and we thought that his size and speed could be a big factor for us late in the first half."
