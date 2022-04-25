ALPHARETTA — Peachtree Ridge learned the difficult lesson during Monday night's Class AAAAAAA girls soccer state quarterfinal game against Alpharetta that it's hard to keep a player as talented as Cuyler Zulauf in check for long.
The junior forward scored twice in the first half, which, thanks to strong defense and six saves from goalkeeper Chase Mahoney, was more than enough to stand up for a 2-0 Raiders upset win over the No. 7 state-ranked Lions at Raider Stadium.
Zulauf came into Monday's game tied with fellow junior Jasmine Raines for Alpharetta's (13-6) team lead in goals, but had been held without a goal throughout the first two rounds of the state playoffs, with the exception of scoring in the penalty kick shootout in the Raiders' second-round win over Harrison.
However, she broke out in a big way and put Peachtree Ridge (17-4) on its collective heels early.
“(Zulauft) is a very special player,” Lions coach Ashley Veljovic said. “She's quality. She's by far (Alpharetta's) best player. She put those two balls in the back of the net, and … put us in a hole that was hard to dig out of.”
Zulauft first struck in the game's 14th minute when she ran down a diagonal ball sent by through by Savannah Stewart along the right wing of the penalty area.
She then sent a shot right back along a parallel diagonal trajectory that eluded Peachtree Ridge goalkeeper Cierra Johnson and snuck inside the near post to put Alpharetta up 1-0 with 26:50 left in the opening frame.
Then in the game's 40th minute, Zulauft came back with another diagonal shot with laser-like precision.
This time, though, it came from the opposite side on the left wing and found the inside of the back post, and was preceded by an assist from Amber Jones, plus a nifty spin move to get around a Lions defender to extend the Alpharetta lead to 2-0 with 10:43 left in the half.
As important as both goals were to the Raiders' fortunes, Mahoney and her defense made one that was just as big just as Peachtree Ridge was threatening to build some momentum late in the half.
In the game's 32nd minute, Addison Neel outraced two Alpharetta defenders for a long ball down the right wing, before letting go a blast inside the penalty area.
Mahoney made the first save, but the rebound bounced out to a charging Meghan Goolsby for a prime scoring opportunity.
However, a trio of defenders converged on Goolsby to limit her contact on the loose ball, allowing Mahoney to make the second save and send Alpharetta into halftime with its two-goal lead still intact.
“It was huge,” Alpharetta coach Nick Phillips said of his defense in that sequence. “It took the pressure off and we were able to sub more (in the second half). Going in (to intermission) up 2-0 versus 2-1 is critical. I mean, 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in soccer, so … it was great to put them in early because Peachtree Ridge is a dangerous team.”
The Lions did prove more dangerous by creating more possession and more territorial advantage, leading to more scoring opportunities in the second half.
But the Raiders were able to withstand those opportunities, with Mahoney punching a quality shot from Neel at the top of the penalty area over the crossbar in the 53rd minute and then dodging a bullet when Sarah Sirdah lofted a slick turnaround shot from 30 yards out just over the crossbar in the 59th minute.
Peachtree Ridge's final quality chance came in the 78th minute when two different Lions tried to converge on a bouncing ball in the penalty area, only to come up empty when Mahoney came off her line to get to the loose ball and punch it out of danger, and helping Alpharetta reach the semifinals for the first time since its state championship season in 2018, with the Raiders hosting West Forsyth later this week.
Despite being unable to cash in those chances, Veljovic appreciated the effort it took to create them, and especially how it demonstrated the Lions' refusal to quit.
“I've got to credit the girls,” Veljovic said. “We changed formations (in the second half) to a formation we've never played before, and we got more possessions settled in. It's not ideal to come out of a half without a goal, but at least it was a more competitive second half.
“I mean, we had chances. I think 2-0 sounds worse than it was. It was, I thought, a competitive game. (Alpharetta is) a good team that I think is underrated, in my opinion. They were the better team on the day.”
