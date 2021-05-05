LAWRENCEVILLE — Seventh-ranked Lakeside-DeKalb converted a late penalty kick and added an insurance goal to defeat third-ranked Central Gwinnett 3-1 in the Class AAAAAA boys state soccer quarterfinals Wednesday night.
The Black Knights' season ends at 17-3-1.
“They (Lakeside) are a very good team and I like the way they play,” Central Gwinnett coach Mike McLean said. “It was a fun game to watch and we were just a little unlucky tonight.”
With 11:36 left in the game, Zachary Martin dribbled around Central goalie Dagoberto Romero. With the goal empty, the Black Knights pulled down Martin and the Vikings (17-2-1) were awarded the penalty kick. Lakeside’s Brayan Zetina converted the opportunity with what turned out to be the winning goal.
With Central moving its line forward in a desperate attempt to tie, the Vikings were able to convert a third goal with 3:32 remaining.
Both teams had excellent scoring opportunities in the first half. Just after the opening kick, Martin intercepted a Central Gwinnett pass and streaked in on goal. Martin’s shot beat Black Knights Romero but clanked off the cross bar and was cleared.
Central Gwinnett responded with a close chance of its own a few moments later. Building its attack, Daniel Delgado noticed that Vikings’ keeper Finn Marchisen had drifted toward the front of the goal box. Delgado lifted a 40 yard shot that beat the Lakeside keeper but also banked harmlessly off the cross bar and was cleared without further damage.
Both teams employed a fast paced striker attack in the early going. The Black Knights’ next scoring chance came when Chris Sanchez broke free in the center of the field. However the entry pass was just out of his reach and was smothered by Marchisen, who left his line to meet the threat.
Ten minutes into the matchup, Lakeside’s Ian Bouer-Schlitt had perhaps the first half’s best chance when he centered a ball on a free kick from just inside the corner kick area. The ball was deflected by Romero, away from the goal but a ricochet found the ball going over Romero’s head and toward the net. Luckily, Central’s Erik Quintero was backing up the action and cleared the certain goal from heading to the back of the net.
With 10 minutes left in the first half, Martin again found himself streaking toward the Central goal and behind the defense. Romero cut down the angle as best he could and Martin’s shot went wide of the post.
With just over two minutes left, Central’s Anes Mednolucanin found himself open in front of the Lakeside net. But just as Martin had done, Mednolucanin’s shot also went wide of the post to keep the scoreless draw intact heading into halftime.
Lakeside, and that man Martin, broke onto the scoreboard a little over seven minutes into the second half. Gathering a pass in the center of the field, Martin beat Romero to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead.
The advantage lasted less than three minutes as Central’s Kevin Zepeda was pulled down in the box for a foul. Sanchez then slammed the penalty kick to the lower left corner, beating Marchisen and knotting the score until late in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.